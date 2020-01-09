Notice of Availability Draft Environmental Assessment Construction of a Combat Aircraft Loading Area, San Clemente Island, California

The United States Department of the Navy (Navy) announces the availability of, and invites public comments on, the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for the proposed construction of a Combat Aircraft Loading Area (CALA) at Naval Auxiliary Landing Field San Clemente Island, California (CA). The Proposed CALA would consist of two helipads, an ordnance staging area, and an improved access road to support helicopter ordnance loading and off-loading operations. The Proposed Action would improve operational efficiencies by reducing transit time for helicopter and crew members. The Draft EA is available electronically for public review at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnrsw/om/environmental_support/Public_Review_of_Navy_Projects.html. The Draft EA is also available for hardcopy review at the San Diego Central Library located at 330 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101. Comments on the Draft EA may be submitted to NAVFAC SW, Attn: SCI CALA EA Project Manager, 1220 Pacific Highway, Code EV21.LD, San Diego, CA 92132, and must be postmarked no later than January 25, 2020.

