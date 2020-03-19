Notice of Trustee Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-RTP-19019096 NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C)THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/17/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-RTP-19019096. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On April 9, 2020, at 12:00 PM, AT THE NORTH FRONT ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 700 CIVIC CENTER DRIVE WEST, in the City of SANTA ANA, County of ORANGE, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by COREY JOSEPH VONBANK, A SINGLE MAN, as Trustors, recorded on 7/11/2019, as Instrument No. 2019000246820, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of ORANGE County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 060-073-13 THE BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT, IN ITS DISCRETION, TO EXERCISE ITS RIGHTS AND REMEDIES IN ANY MANNER PERMITTED UNDER SECTION 9604(1) OF THE CALIFORNIA COMMERCIAL CODE, OR ANY OTHER APPLICABLE SECTION, AS TO ALL OR SOME OF THE PERSONAL PROPERTY, FIXTURES AND OTHER GENERAL TANGIBLES AND INTANGIBLES MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN THE DEED OF TRUST. Lot 148 of Tract No. 938, in the City of San Clemente, County of Orange, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 29, Pages 22 through 25, inclusive of miscellaneous Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 2731 CALLE DEL COMERCIO, SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $242,606.55. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 714-730-2727 or www.lpsasap.com Dated: March 9, 2020 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC; AS TRUSTEE By Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4721445 03/19/2020, 03/26/2020, 04/02/2020

