NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF PERSONAL

PROPERTY REMAINING ON VACATED PREMISES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 09, 2019 at 10 a.m. at 402 Ola Vista, Unit D, San Clemente, California, 92672, the following personal property left at the premises by former tenants will be sold at public auction.

This property consists of the following:

ottoman 2)recliner 3) bicycle 4)scooter-pch50 5)scooter-pch125 6)queen headboard and frame 7)motorcycle helmet 8)Kodak instamatic camera 9)asanuma lens 10)black futon 11)black lamp 12)large area rug 13)tall wood table 14)dresser 15)dresser 16)homas fan 17)Xbox 18)Xbox 360 19) 7 phone cords 20)3 extensions 21)Samsung charger 22)85w safe power adaptor 23)Xbox games: Injustice 2, Doom Destiny, Wii Play & Super Smash Brothers 24)2 Phillips Sonicare Replacement Brushes 25)used size 11 slippers 26)UGGS 27)Rainbow sandals 28)tennis shoes 29)Stigtuna bike lock

This auction will be made in accordance with the provisions of California Code of Civil Procedure 1988. The items will be sold in a single lot to the highest bidder.

Dated: October 16, 2019

/s/ Sharon Bryan

White Water Realty, Inc.

800 South El Camino Real, #204

San Clemente, CA 92672

949-498-7873

949-395-7767

Publish San Clemente Times

October 24, 31, 2019