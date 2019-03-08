Notice of Public Hearing – Discretionary Sign Permit 18-557 – Shwack Cantina Freestanding Sign

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON MARCH 20, 2019 A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

1527 North El Camino Real – Discretionary Sign Permit 18-557 – Shwack Cantina Freestanding Sign

A request to consider a new freestanding monument sign over six feet in height at the Shwack Cantina at 1527 N. El Camino Real.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15311 (Class 11: Accessory Structures), because the project is an installation of a freestanding monument sign.

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting must submit the electronic files to the City Planner by no later than 12:00 noon on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

Notice is further given that said public hearing on this project will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the request.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Planning Commission Secretary at the Community Development Department where information is on file and available for public inspection.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission