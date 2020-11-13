Obituary: Adele Donato



Adele Donato, Sept 2, 1921 – October 18, 2020

Adele Donato passed away at home in San Clemente on Sunday, October 18th, after a long, productive and happy life. Adele, of Polish descent, was born and raised in south Chicago. After graduating from high School, she headed to Los Angeles and worked as a personal shopper for Bullock’s Wilshire. She met her husband Tido through her friend Olga, Tido’s sister.

For 39 years, Adele and Tido owned and operated the popular lodge and Italian restaurant “Tido’s, located in north San Diego County. Retiring in the 1980’s, Adele and Tido made San Clemente their home. She immersed herself in civic activities, becoming a founding member of San Clemente Republican Women Federated. When something needed to get done, Adele was the “go to person”. She served as club President three times and held many Board positions – Club Chaplain and Chaplain of the OC Republican Women Federated Board of Directors. She was Woman of the Year for Orange County Republican Women.

Adele will be missed by her family, many, many friends and devoted caretaker, and will be remembered by the following words: “She’ll always be a model of jolly kindness, balanced and positive attitude toward life, and above all, a loving woman.”