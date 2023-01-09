Alice Scruggs

Alice Agnus (Schorr) Scruggs of San Clemente, CA passed away just shy of her 92nd birthday. She passed peacefully on August 17th, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. Alice was born August 31, 1930 in Wisconsin and joined the Navy in 1948 where she trained as a nurse. She also met her husband Bobby G. Scruggs Sr. and was married at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Upon her honorable discharge from the Navy, she moved to San Clemente where she ran an answering service before starting with her husband the first ambulance service in San Clemente. She went on to become a nurse at South Coast Medical Center in South Laguna Beach, where she spent 40 years until retiring to enjoy life and family. Alice remained in San Clemente until her passing. Preceding her in death; her husband Bobby G Scruggs Sr., son Bobby G. Scruggs Jr. and his wife Kathrine Victoria, and son-in-law Ron Oliver.

Her surviving children: Daughter Mary E. Oliver and grandchildren Cody Oliver, Sara Bene, Susanna Oliver, and great grandchildren Rider Oliver and Briana Oliver. Son Bobby Jr’s surviving grandchildren, Lauren Orr and Bobby Scruggs II. Daughter Cathy E Rehbock, husband Craig, granddaughter Cortney Short, her husband Steve and great grandchildren Brody, Rian and Rustin Short, Ashley Krempien and husband Kris and great grandchildren Jensen and Bo Elaine. Son William E Scruggs, partner Jerica Pritt, grandchildren Wynter, Waverlee Scruggs, Josiah, Jaden and Jennta Smith. Daughter Victoria J Ortiz, husband Juan Carlos, grandsons Carlos II, Caleb, his wife Jamie and great-grandchildren Emelyn, Camden, and Jamison Ortiz. A Celebration of Life and service for Alice will be held on February 18th at 11:00 a.m. at San Felipe De Jesus Chapel, 26010 Domingo Ave., Dana Point, CA 92624.