Our beloved mother, Ann D. Kopenhefer Ryan peacefully passed away on Jan. 15th at the age of 98 years. Her mind was sharp to the end.

Ann was born December 29th of 1922 in Iaegar, West Virginia to John Waldron Dennis and Marion McMaster Marshall. The oldest of three daughters. Ann graduated from Mary Washington College in 1943, in Fredericksburg, Va. She always said she could have been a full-time student all her life.

During WWII she was a government food inspector in Idaho and then California. She married Gilbert Kopenhefer in California, raised 4 boys, earned her Master’s Degree, and taught Home Economics and other classes at San Clemente High School. She was a gifted teacher and gained the love and respect of hundreds of students, many becoming lifelong friends over her 20 years of teaching.

In 1966 Ann married Stewart Ryan. Stewart owned Minart’s hair Salon & Boutique on Del Mar. When Stewart passed away in 1993, she retired from teaching and put her energy into being a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant and Director for 30 years.

Ann loved people, loved teaching and had an amazing memory. Her passions were genealogy, traveling, eating healthy, talking, reading and technology. Her grandchildren called her “Techno Granny” because she always had to have the latest cell phone, iPad or computer.

Ann spent the last 24 years at Casa de las Campanas in San Diego. She served on many boards and committees, serving where she could. While at Casa, Ann married Dick Logan in 2002. They literally traveled the world. Dick passed away in 2011.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by one sister, Charlotte, and a beautiful granddaughter, Whitney Kopenhefer. She is survived by her sister Jean Bliss, 4 Kopenhefer sons, Robert Dennis (Anna), Don Marshall (Barbara), Michael Lee (Tracy) and James Gilbert. 8 Grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the Prineville Cemetery in Oregon later this summer.

We love you Ann. Thank you for touching our lives.

