Anne Louise (Pert) Palmer

Anne Louise (Pert) Palmer passed away on March 30, 2020 at the age of 55 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Anne was born May 14, 1964 in Phoenix to Edmund and Raima (Geare) Pert. She spent much of her childhood in San Clemente, attending Our Lady of Fatima school and graduating from San Clemente High (1982). She earned a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education (1986) and Master’s in School Administration (1991) from Loyola Marymount University.

Anne married Rob Palmer in 1989, and they raised their three children Johnny, Jake, and Gracie in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. In 2015 they moved to Concord, California, where Anne enjoyed the natural beauty around their home.

Anne taught elementary school in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. She then spent many years working for educational publishers, primarily Perma-Bound Books. Anne cared deeply about literacy and truly enjoyed helping school librarians choose books for their students.

Anne’s priority was family — she loved being a mother, spending time with her husband and kids, and instigating family game day during holiday gatherings of her large extended family. Anne was loved for her warm smile, positive attitude, and kind heart. She welcomed others into her home as if they were part of her family. She had great friends from different phases of her life and deeply treasured her time with them.

Anne was preceded in death by her father, Edmund. She is survived by her mother Raima, her husband Rob, her three children Johnny, Jake, and Gracie, eight siblings Mike, Peggy, Tim, Molly, Eddie, Mimi, John, and Beverly, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Anne will leave a lasting legacy of kindness. In remembrance of Anne please perform an act of kindness. Your heart will be warmed and Anne will smile from heaven.