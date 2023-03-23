Anthony “Tony” Cappa

February 7, 1922 – March 15, 2023

Tony Cappa of San Clemente, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, 3/15. Lovingly cared for by family, friends, neighbors, and Memorial Care Hospice, all of whom adored, marveled at, and admired him. He was 101 years young!

He was born at home February 7, 1922, in Inglewood, California, when that now thriving area was, as Tony described, “Just a bunch of turnip fields.” Tony and his surviving older sister, Elsie, played with neighborhood kids in a creek that ran through the area.

Tony was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Margie Cappa, his sons Danny Cappa and Jerry Cappa and his grandson, Anthony Cappa. He is survived by his son and wife, Dr. Steve and Patti Cappa, grandsons Matt Cappa, fiancée Beth Kintz, William Cappa, wife Lucienne Yunevich, great-grandson, August Cappa, David Cappa, wife Julia Cappa, Gavin Cappa, Quentin Cappa, his sister, Elsie Parslow and niece & nephew, Justine Amadeus and Jamie Parslow.

A Marine Corps World War II Iwo Jima veteran, in approximately18 months Tony went from civilian aircraft worker to combat Marine and joined the hundreds of thousands of men and women who helped win World War II and give us all a safer world in which to flourish. Tony lived almost his entire 101 years in Southern California, residing in Inglewood, San Gabriel, Van Nuys and with his last residence in San Clemente since 1979.

This active centenarian never met a stranger and had a lifetime of generosity and enthusiasm for his family, numerous friends & neighbors, and his beloved Oasis Senior Center Ukulele family. He became active with the Oasis Senior Center in Newport Beach where he led the ukulele group for over 35 years. The 100-person group was so active that they were featured in an episode of Huell Howser’s long running PBS program, California’s Gold. And somewhere along the road Tony met some much younger Marines who invited him into their group and got him to attend annual Marine Corps Birthday celebrations hosted by The November 10th Association, where Tony was honored several times as the oldest Marine in attendance.

His rich common sense, unwavering curiosity for life, wit, astounding memory, and love for music and poetry will leave a void in us all!

A memorial service will be held 5/6/23, 10:00AM-Noon, at the following location:

Oasis Senior Center

801 Narcissus Ave

Corona del Mar, CA

92625

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Exchange Club of San Clemente at P.O. Box 293, San Clemente CA 92674-0293.