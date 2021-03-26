SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Barbara Vincent Sealand passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2021at age 79. Her life was a testimony to her faith in God and her love for people. Family, friends and strangers were blessed by her hospitality demonstrated by her tender heart, open home, listening ear, and serving hands.

Barbara was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. She met her future husband at summer camp at age 15. After graduating from Hiram College (Ohio), she and Dave were married in 1963 and loved each other well for 57 years of marriage. The family moved to San Clemente in 1970.

A part time bookkeeper and fulltime homemaker, she gave herself to her family, supporting them in every way possible. She travelled to different parts of the world to visit her children when they lived overseas. Barbara always desired to help others know God better, praying faithfully for many and hosting Bible studies until a few weeks before her death.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; a sister, Jane; a son, Wesley; a daughter, Betsy; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Pacific Coast Church, San Clemente on April 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

