Bart McCorvey

Barton (Bart) Edgar McCorvey was born in Montgomery, Alabama on May 26, 1965 and went to be with Our Lord and Savior on October 21, 2022.

Bart fought the toughest battle of his life against Multiple Myeloma for 2 and 1/2 years and finished his last race (2 Timothy 4:7) as our personal hero. He had tremendous mental and physical strength. Everything he did and who Bart was because of his family whom he treasured above all else.

He will be so missed by his wife, Laura, sons Samuel, Daniel and Ethan, parents Barbara and Bob Duke, Bill and Algie McCorvey, brothers Bill, Brad and Neill, close family; Carl and Julie and a close knit group of friends.

Bart’s latest endeavors were enrolling in a Masters in Taxation program at Villanova, Bart became partner of Inouye, Shively, Klatt CPA firm in 2020. Bart memorized the entire book of Luke and was arranging a big reunion tour of Florida State University and the white sand beaches of Destin with his family.

You would often meet Bart on the soccer fields cheering on his boys! A Celebration of Life will be held at Pacific Coast Church on Sunday November 13th at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.myeloma.org To read more about Bart McCorvey, visit OConnorMortuary.com obituaries.

