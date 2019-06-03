Obituary: Beverly Joanne Cooper

Beverly Joanne Cooper

August 21, 1931 – March 20, 2019

Beverly Joanne Cooper went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on March 20, 2019, at the age of 87. Mom was the beloved matriarch of the Cooper family in San Clemente. Beverly was a Southern California girl, born in Los Angeles. While attending Enterprise Jr. High School in Compton, Beverly met Walter B. Cooper, a returning World War II soldier. Walt and Bev were married for 49 years until his death in 1996. They had a wonderful life together full of family, lifelong friends, gardening and travel. They moved to San Clemente in the 1960’s where they raised their children, Biff, Brad, Brett and Debbie.

Beverly worked in the business office at South Coast Hospital in Laguna Beach, for 25 years. Our beloved Mother leaves behind 3 children, Debbie Fifield, Biff and Brad Cooper; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Beverly was an avid gardener, scrabble player and loved family games. Her gentle, kind and loving spirit will be missed. Thank you Mom for all you did for us. God Bless you.

Services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019.