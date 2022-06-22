SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Brad Smith

BRADLEY SHAW SMITH— Legendary San Clemente High School math teacher, sports enthusiast, surfer, father, husband and friend— passed away on May 25th, the summer of his 75th birthday. Born in Pasadena and raised in the beaches of Del Mar, he joined the math department at San Clemente High School in the early 80’s and found his true calling as a champion for his students. Brad could be spotted during lunch tracking down students to have them sign local newspaper clippings for sports and scholastics, all of which he laminated and posted on his classroom walls for an SCHS Hall of Fame. As a multi-time recipient of “Teacher of the Year”, he was known for turning his math class into an exciting game show, where students could win the “Grand Mystery Prize” and engage in original math competitions like the infamous “Slaaassshhh”. Brad was active in the community outside of the classroom, coaching soccer and basketball for AYSO and The Boys & Girls Club, and attending all the SCHS games working on the football chain gang. He spent over two decades of summers as a Del Mar City Beach Lifeguard and was a regular at San Onofre, surfing up until 72 years of age. Brad was proud of his life and told his family the day before he passed: “I saved lots of lives and taught lots of kids. I had an amazing life”. He also volunteered at San Clemente Presbyterian and Christ Lutheran Churches. Summers camping in Tuolumne Meadows, skiing in the winter and spending time with friends and family playing board games and hearts were his passions. In his retirement he loved traveling the world with his wife Kathie and going on surf trips to Hawaii with his fellow math teacher friends. His award-winning plumeria garden is dozens of plants strong and currently in bloom. Everyone was a friend in Brad’s eyes, as it “only takes one minute to make someone else’s day”. His superpower was seeking out other people’s talents and making them feel special and unique. Most important to Brad was his family. He is survived by Kathie and his children, Brianne (James) and Craig “Tiger” Smith, brother Robert (Mary Ellen) Smith, and preceded in death by parents Robert and Phyllis Smith. Brad will be greatly missed. A celebration of life is planned for August 21, 2022. Please visit this link for details: https://pp.events/aaNzbGn1

