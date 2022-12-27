Brett Lowers

Thursday morning, 8 December, dawned with heartbreak for the family of young Brett Lowers of San Clemente. Brett died in the night of flu complications at only 34; he came into this world on 4 March 1988.

Brett was each parent’s dream for a child: he was extremely bright, kind, hardworking, sensitive, conscientious and respectful. He was inquisitive and interested in all things and he made each person feel important.

He attended San Clemente High School (2006), graduated Maritime Academy, Vallejo (2010) and received his International Business Logistics master’s degree at the University of Monaco in 2016.

There will be a private service-at-sea at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to https://petprojectfoundation.org in San Clemente in Brett’s memory.

Brett is survived by his adored mother, Lori Lowers, his father “J.J.” (in absence) and grandmother Joan Walwick and his lovely four cousins. The family will only know true peace when they see his smiling face on that better day.