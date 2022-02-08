SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Bridget “Bree” Ignarro, 86, passed away in the company of her family in San Juan Capistrano on January 23, 2022. She leaves behind daughters Donna Ann and Toni Ann, son Salvatore and wife Susan, stepchildren Lou Jr, Russell, and Maria, her beloved sisters, Margaret, Josephina, Palmina, Christina, Laura, Marie, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Born in New York City, she happily spent her adult life warm in Southern California where for 50 years she worked as a bookkeeper and tax accountant. Bridget participated in many service organizations from the Knights of Columbus to president of the Elks Lodge. She is well known for her great Italian cooking, and organizing bingo and card games. She loved her large family, her rose garden, re-runs of Perry Mason, and. especially, helping her clients.

She will be buried at Eternal Hills Memorial in Oceanside, California on February 24, at noon.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Capistrano Valley Mobile Home Estates, 26000 Avenida Aeropuerto, San Juan Capistrano on Sunday, February 20th from 9-1. Mass will be held in her honor at her beloved Mission Basilica on 2/26/2022 at 6:30 a.m. and 3/4/2022 at 6:30 a.m.

Related