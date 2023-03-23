Carmine John “Sean” Del Grosso, 80, a retired Marine Corps Colonel, brave

warrior, dedicated scholar, untiring statesman who served as the first Marine

Officer to be assigned to U.S. Embassy, Beijing, as the Naval Attache, died May

24, 2022, in his San Clemente, California, home surrounded by loved ones.

Col. Del Grosso was known for his Sino-Soviet expertise, deep Catholic faith,

being a rabid fan of the New York Yankees, innate charm and quick Irish wit.

Career highlights include first Marine Officer to serve as a U.S. Naval Attache to

the People’s Republic of China; attended Naval War College, Washington DC;

and eventually served as Commanding Officer of the distinguished Marine

Security Guard Battalion (Dept of State), responsible for diplomatic security at

143 U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide. Find complete obituary at

Carmine DelGrosso’s Obituary on Legacy.com.

A decorated warrior, he served three tours in Vietnam and was the recipient of

The Legion of Merit, 3 Bronze Stars for Valor, 2 Defense Meritorious Service

Medals, Joint Service Commendation Medal, 2 Navy Commendation Medals,

Navy Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and other personal allied

decorations, to include The Republic of Vietnam Honor Medal.

Upon retirement in 1989, he moved his family to San Clemente. Col. Del Grosso

served as a Regional Director, Business Development, international aerospace

sales and marketing with McDonnell-Douglas and The Boeing Company,

Integrated Defense Systems, Asia, Africa, Middle East and The Americas. He

retired again in 2004.

Col. Del Grosso was born in the Bronx, New York City, son of Sebastian and

Josephine Del Grosso. He was commissioned an Officer in the USMC upon

graduation from Fordham University with a B.A degree in Political Science

(1963). He held an M.A. degree in International Relations (1977) and a M. Phil.

In Modern Far East History (1980) from The George Washington University,

Washington DC.

Col. Del Grosso was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Del

Grosso. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Helen Del Grosso of San Clemente, son Carson Holmes of Longmont, CO, 2 daughters:

Heather Holmes of San Clemente and Crystal Kaplan of Vienna, VA. He is also

survived by five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Old Post Chapel at Ft Myers at 8:00 am on

Monday, March 27. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Arlington

National Cemetery at 8:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to

Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).

