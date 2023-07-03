Catherine Erickson

Catherine “Chatty Cathy” Erickson (neé Carpenter) joined her Heavenly Father on July 1, 2023. She was born to the late Stephen and Vida Carpenter on March 27, 1936 in Plainview, Minnesota.

After moving to California in 1954, Cathy soon found her way into the heart of NASA Engineer, Donald Erickson. The two planted roots in Westchester where they welcomed their two children, Amelia Weinstein (Jason) and Carl Erickson (Julie). The family of four would eventually find themselves in Valencia the city that remained Cathy’s home sweet home, even after tragically losing her “Don” to cancer in 1984. Luckily, our outgoing, Chatty Cathy was not alone for long as her “sweetheart” George Richard Strauss gave her a second shot at love. George easily made her swoon with his adoring renditions of “You Are My Sunshine.”

Cathy also never hid her love for her grandchildren. She was quick to ask any of her five (Danielle, Samantha, Kyra, Ryan, and Brett), “Why is grandma such a lucky old lady?” to which she would promptly get a response of, “Because she has five gorgeous grandchildren.”

A private family ceremony will be held at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall, where Cathy will be interred.