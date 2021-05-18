SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Catharine Louise Wagner

April 25, 1937 – April 20, 2021

Catharine Louise Wagner of San Clemente, California peacefully passed away on April 20, 2021 at 83 years old. Cathy was born on April 25, 1937 in San Bernardino, California. She graduated Saint Bernadines High School in 1955, and then the University of San Diego. She returned to San Bernardino, earned her teaching credential and taught elementary school.

Besides working as a teacher, she was also active in the Catholic Singles Group which is where she fell in love and married Philip B. Wagner on August 4, 1962. They had 4 children: Maria, Karen (deceased), Burton and Sheila. Cathy always felt her most important job was raising and caring for her family, so she focused on that full time. And more opportunities to teach children came with her children and then grandchildren. Cathy loved hosting and entertaining family and friends, as well as going on family vacations. She was also regularly active in several charities including Catholic Charities and the San Clemente Women’s Club.

She is survived by her two daughters Maria Chappelear and Sheila Lynch, and son Burton Wagner, plus grandchildren Keoni, Eowyn, Reed, John, and Kirra.

Cathy will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Related