Cheryl Anderson passed peacefully in her home on December 8, 2023, with her children at her side.

Cheryl was born on September 17, 1949, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Growing up on a farm, Cheryl cherished family time and adventures with her dad and brother. Cheryl went to Lyons High School where she took pride in being a Pom Pom girl. Mom always loved going to dances and socializing. She could hold a conversation with anyone and could dance well into the night! When she was 17, her father passed away and shortly after, she started working at Rentschler’s Restaurant as a waitress. In the mid 1990’s she started a career in real estate and eventually moved to California to be with her children. She continued her love of working and socializing as she took on a new career as a barista. Her greatest love was her family and friends and everyone that got to know her loved her back. Cheryl had an enormous giving heart and devoted countless hours to the people she loved. She had a special place in her heart for her two grandchildren, Connor and Liam.

She is survived in death by her brother, Duane, her two children, John (Sunisa) and Penny (Ryan), along with two grandchildren, Connor and Liam. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sisters (Mary and Pearl), brothers (Mick and Joe). We will miss her every day until we meet again. A memorial service will be held in San Clemente at Linda Lane Park on February 10th from 11 AM – 1 PM. For more information, please call Penny (949) 547-6270.