SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Cindy (Cindy) Christine Burns 1952-2021

Cindy Burns passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021. Cindy was born Cynthia Christine Nelson, on November 15, 1952 at Ravenswood Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in Wilmette, Illinois with her parents John and Lenore Nelson and two younger sisters, Linda and Lauren. She attended kindergarten thru sixth grade at Wilmette School and Howard Jr. High grade 7-8. Cindy then attended New Trier High School from 1966 – 1970. She then attended the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree. At the University of Illinois, Cindy joined the Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity, an international women’s fraternity that promotes academic excellence, philanthropic giving, leadership and personal development.

During her life, Cindy followed those values tirelessly, with extensive involvement in local and national charities and group activities. In 1980 she moved to Southern California. In 1984, Cindy married Michael Burns who remained her husband for the rest of her life. During her career years, Cindy became a senior staff member of ICN Pharmaceuticals, an international company during which time she traveled extensively including places like Russia and Poland as a Certified Human Resource Professional (SPHR). After leaving ICN for tenures as Head of HR for a former division of Rockwell International and for Newport Capital, Cindy began her own consulting business, C. Burns Human Capital, offering executives placement services.

In 2017, Cindy was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)(Lou Gehrig’s disease). While closing her business, she continued to be active in charitable works like the San Clemente Surf Angels, the Assistance League and Dress for success to help young women. Cindy was a long-time volunteer for the San Diego Zoo and spent many hours there as a docent. She was a cherished member of the San Clemente Garden club, serving as President from 2019-2021 when she stepped down due to her failing health.

Cindy died at home with her husband present on Sept. 8, 2021 from ALS. Cindy fought this cruel disease bravely for four years with grace and dignity.

Related