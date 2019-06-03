Obituary: Cynthia L. Lettner

Cynthia L. Lettner (Ross) was born June 27, 1955 at Travis Air Force base to Patricia and Jerald Ross. She passed away May 16, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She graduated from Fountain Valley High School and attended Orange Coast College. San Clemente resident since 1985, Cindi was active in the community, was a president and Honorary Life Member of the San Clemente Junior Women’s Club. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Europe, as well as taking trips to Yosemite with her family. She had a gracious, kind and generous spirit and will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Cindi was a devoted wife of nearly 42 years, and a loving mother and Nana. She is survived by husband Dan, daughter and husband Haley and Steven, grandchildren Cadence and Writer, son Bryan, brother and sister Mike and Renee, and sister and husband Martha and Doug. A celebration of life ceremony will be held Sunday June 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Ole Hanson Beach Club. Donations to pancreatic cancer research can be made to Hoag Family Cancer Institute in tribute to Cindi Lettner at www.giving.hoag.org. May she rest in peace with the Lord.

