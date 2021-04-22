SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Dr. Charles Zoltan, 1931-2021

Charles Zoltan, 89, of San Clemente, passed away on March 29th.

Chuck was born to Charles and Louise in New York City. After graduating from Van Nuys High School in California, he joined ROTC and studied English at UCLA. After graduation, the Air Force stationed him in Massachusetts during the Korean War where he learned radar operations. That led to a career in technical writing and computer science. Later in the 1970’s, he went back to school to study his true passion of psychology and earned his PhD. He then founded Acacia Counseling Center in San Clemente where he spent the rest of his career serving the community as a psychologist.



After retiring, Chuck spent his time working in his award-winning garden, traveling to Europe with his wife, fly fishing in the Sierras, photographing landscapes, and painting. His paintings portrayed beautiful scenes of the Sierras, Europe, and the Southern California coast.



Chuck was predeceased by his parents, uncles, and brother. He is survived by his wife Kay, three children and their families, a niece, a half brother, and a half sister.

