SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Robert L. Stone, DVM (Bob) was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 7th, 1951, and passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on July 19th, 2021, in Carlsbad, California. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bobbie), and daughters, Dana (Craig) and Cory (John). Cory and John are currently expecting Bob’s first grandchild, Jack Robert. Survivors also include Bob’s brother Steven(Eileen), and nephews Lane (Kierstie) and Alec (Julia).

Bob’s appetite for life lead him to have a successful career in veterinary medicine and open practices in both Dana Point and San Clemente. His first practice has been open for nearly 30 years! In addition to devoting his free time to his family, Bob also was an avid guitarist with an interest in Gypsy Jazz, a scuba aficionado, a passionate cyclist, and eagerly practiced karate, having earned his third degree black belt, and was considered a Sensei.

Bob’s celebration of life will be held on August 28th, at 11:30 a.m. in the theater of Capistrano Valley High School, with a reception to follow in the outdoor pavilion. Guests are encouraged to keep it casual just as Bob did with his many Hawaiian shirts, shorts and flip flops.

Related