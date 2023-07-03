Earle W. Belknap III passed away unexpectedly on 15 Jun 2023. A long-time resident of San Clemente, CA Earle worked many years as the night manager of the Shell Gas Station in Dana Point, CA, then San Juan Capistrano and finally at the El Camino Real station. Earle was 79 years old.

He was the first of five children of Major Earle W. Belknap Jr. USMC and Barbara L. (Gamache) Belknap. His younger years were spent on numerous military bases while his father spent long deployments overseas. He graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1963 and then went on to attend Palomar Junior College in San Marcos, CA. He was a good student and his name often appeared on the Dean’s List.

On 26 Sep 1966 he was drafted into the US Army and shortly thereafter he enlisted into the Regular Army where he was trained as an Oxygen and Acetylene Production Specialist. At the end of training, he was immediately sent to Vietnam and remained there for just under two years. While in Vietnam he was authorized the following service medals/awards: Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Emblem with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon w/Device and a Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on 13 May 1969.

After his separation from the service he returned to Fallbrook where he opened a plumbing business for a short period, and attended more classes at Palomar Jr. College. He later closed this business and moved to San Clemente.

While in San Clemente, Earle was awarded both a Silver and Gold Poet Award as well as a Life Master Certificate by The American Contract Bridge League.

He is preceded in death by both his parents and his younger sister Margaret. He is survived by three brothers Douglas, Scott and Leighton.

He sometimes had a rough outer shell but a very caring and compassionate soul. No services are planned.