Eileen Audrey Pommer Hutchings

July 26, 1924 – December 1, 2020

“Onward and upward.” This favorite saying of Eileen’s describes her long and full life as a 62-year resident of San Clemente. A woman of humble beginnings, Eileen’s quiet leadership and unfaltering grace, kindness, and integrity served as a beacon for her cherished family and friends.

Born in Pleasant Township, SD, she was the fifth child and only daughter of Benjamin and Flora (Frey) Pommer. Eileen graduated valedictorian and after college, married Rendel Brickwood Hutchings. They launched Hutchings Court Reporters in Los Angeles. For decades, Eileen provided leadership as the successful business grew, but family and pride in their San Clemente home took the lead.

In later life, she continued to care for family, including devoted care of Rendel during his long illness. The “Leen Machine” had a mischievous sense of humor, was a longtime Laker fan, and a legendary cook. She sincerely appreciated a sunset and any musical performance.

She passed away peacefully after becoming infected with COVID. Role model and idolized matriarch, beloved Leen-Mom-Grandmother-Grandy is survived by her treasured family. As we continue onward and upward, she is with us.

A private family memorial will be held when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bloom Again Foundation.

