Obituary: Eleanor Irene Langlois

Eleanor Irene Langlois (5/14/1928 – 12/02/2020)

Irene Langlois, a 50 year resident of San Clemente, CA, left us on December 2nd, 2020. Born in Wyoming, Irene met her late husband Al “Doc” Langlois during the WWII effort in Washington State. Irene and Al moved to San Clemente, where they frequently vacationed, from the Claremont/Pomona area in 1970. Together they were long-time members of the men’s and women’s golf associations as well as the Elks Lodge. She will be missed and is survived by her daughter Beverly Kanawi and her grandchildren: Lance Kanawi, Emerson Kanawi, Stacie Ainsworth Daniel, and Troy Ainsworth.