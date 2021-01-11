SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Elizabeth “Betty” Johnson was born February 6, 1937 to William and Frances Culverhouse. She died December 31, 2020 at Mission Hospital. Most of her life was lived in a small town in New Jersey. Betty graduated from Freehold High School and received a Bachelors degree from Trenton State College. She taught elementary school in both Freehold Borough and Freehold Township, New Jersey.

She is survived by her son Brad Johnson (Michele); two grandchildren Alexandra and Aiden Johnson; her sister Margaret Galcher and brother Bill Culverhouse (Carol). Her son Blaik Johnson and husband Bill Johnson pre-deceased her. She is also survived by her friend and partner Victor Gralewicz.

After New Jersey, Betty became a California gal residing in San Clemente for nearly 30 years. She was member at Rancho San Clemente Tennis Club and a member of the Assistance League of Capistrano Valley. She also was a life master of bridge. A memorial service will be held when the virus subsides.

