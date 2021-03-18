SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Ernest (Ernie) Marquez, age 77, passed away March 5, 2021 at Saddleback Medical Center, Laguna Hills, CA from complications related to COVID-19.



He was born on July 13, 1943 in Winslow, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jolinda Marquez, and his children, Marie Marquez, Ernie Marquez, and Gina Hyde as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Ernie graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1963. After 32 years of employment, Ernie retired from Southern California Edison.



Ernie was an active community member in the cities of La Mirada and San Clemente. He was an organizer of the La Mirada Fiesta de Artes, active in La Mirada city and school board campaigns, PTA, Little Miss Softball coach, Boy Scout leader, served as the past and current president of the San Clemente Ocean Festival.



He served on several organization’s boards including the Harvard Journal of Hispanic Policy, the SCE Federal Credit Union acting as chairman and officer from 1993 to 2008, and recently he served his neighborhood as Seascape Architecture Committee Chairman. Ernie was also, fondly, a participating member of the San Bernardino chapter of the VFW Post 8737.

