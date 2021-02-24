SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Evelyn “Evey” Thomsen

Evelyn (Evey) Elizabeth Firnhaber Thomsen passed away peacefully in her San Clemente home, surrounded by her six children on January 20, 2021. Born in Bloomfield, Nebraska June 21, 1922, she was the eldest of nine children.



Evey married Wayne Edwin Thomsen January 28, 1945, and pursued her career as a dental hygienist, a calling that lasted for 45 years. Wayne was a Lutheran minister for 24 years, followed by a second career in real estate until his passing 32 years ago.



Supported by her strong Christian faith, Evey continued to live a very full life in the company of her many friends, large extended family, and church community. She had a true spirit of adventure, joy for life, and deep gratitude for all that life brought her. Her generous hospitality was legendary – eagerly sharing her home, food, ocean view, and beach access to innumerable people. Dedicated to improving the lives of people in need, she was a kind, compassionate, and loving person—a wonderful example to all those who had the good fortune of knowing her.



Evey is survived by six children, 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, five siblings, and three outstanding caretakers.

