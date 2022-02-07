SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Francis “Frank” Martin

Francis “Frank” Martin passed away peacefully January 25, 2022, at his home in San Clemente, California.

Frank was 72 years of age, born December 8th, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his sister, Jane Norton, brother Rick Martin, wife Vesna Martin, two children Richard & Rebecca, granddaughter Reese and son-in-law Dan.

Frank was a scholar and outdoorsman. He graduated from Reed college with a bachelor’s degree in Russian and Slavic studies. He continued his education, later receiving a master’s degree in international business. Frank was fluent in multiple languages which included English, Spanish, German, Russian, Serbo-Croatian, and Japanese.

Frank had a successful career in the computer and software industry. In 1988 he was hired by Toshiba Computers America, which moved the family to San Clemente, California, from the Chicago, Illinois area. He retired at age 55 and began pursuing his personal hobbies.

Frank was an avid hiker and outdoorsman. He traveled to many famous hiking locations around the world such as Machu Pichu, Mt. Whitney, and Mt. Everest. Frank was also a talented photographer and video editor capturing many family moments and personal life events in pictures and videos.

Frank loved life, his family, and many friends. He will be greatly missed.



