Frank Doran Ducey Jr.

May 6, 1964 – January 8, 2021

Frank Doran Ducey Jr. passed away January 8 in Las Vegas. Frank was born in West Covina May 6, 1964, and his family moved from Claremont to San Clemente in 1974.

Frank graduated from San Clemente High in 1982. He soon joined the U.S. Army, serving four years in the 7th Infantry Division Light Infantry at Fort Ord and the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea. Returning home, he developed several types of software. He worked with an IT product and service provider and two search engine optimization specialty firms. He founded his own company and launched a multimedia golf app.

He is survived by his mother, Beverly; sisters Kitty Parks, Peggy Kohler (Mark) and Liz Barbee (Jeff); brothers Andy (Susan) and Tom (Kathy); nieces Kellie Browne (Aaron), Elizabeth Penney (Chris), Kate Feinsod, Sarah Kohler (Adam), Andrea Barbee and Bonnie Whitehouse; nephew Patrick Barbee; great nephews Jacob Penney, Tristen Taylor, Cash Feinsod, Alex Browne and William Browne; great niece Olivia Penney; cousins from the McCormick and MacDonald families; and the Wellman family, who all knew him as Uncle Frank. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank S., and their ashes will be buried together in a private family service in Michigan in June.

Donations made in his name to the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area, where Frank made many lifelong friends, will provide financial assistance for kids to participate in the Club’s sports leagues.

