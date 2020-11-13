Gary Dee Winings

Our community sadly lost longtime resident Gary D. Winings on October 22, 2020. He passed away at home peacefully at the age of 74. He leaves behind his wife of 38 years Mary, and sons Ryan Winings and Sky Winings, and daughter Jeanine Little.

After graduating West Covina High School, Gary moved to San Clemente opening the Century 21 Nova franchise in 1972. Additionally, he owned and operated Pacific West Realty. He contributed to his community with the development of the Capistrano Surfside Inn, selling out 1,887 timeshare intervals in one-year and the successful development and operation of Capistrano Mini Storage. Gary and his wife lived part-time in Lake Havasu, Arizona, and operated three prominent residential and motel complexes; Casa del Lago, Twin Palms and The Windsor Inn. He continued to add to the Lake Havasu area as a new homebuilder operating the Williams

and Winings partnership.

Retiring in San Clemente, no one who met Gary would forget his passion for boating and fishing and the time spent at his oceanfront home in Rosarito, Baja, Mexico. He was a wonderful, caring, loving person to everyone he knew, and was loved andrespected by all of his friends, family and colleagues. He will be missed!

For more information on his Celebration of Life, please call Mary (949)310-1805.