Hunter Clayburn Hoopengarner

Hunter Clayburn Hoopengarner went to Heaven on April 15th, 2020.



Hunter was born September 4, 1991, to Rob and Jessica Hoopengarner. He grew up in San Clemente.

Hunter attended St Margaret’s Episcopal School. He loved the beach life, skim boarding, skate boarding and snowboarding. He loved spending time with his good friends and family in San Clemente, Pauma Valley, Alamos Mexico, Sun Valley and Los Angeles.

Hunter started working in the film production business when he was just 16, where he met and worked with great friends. At age 24 he won an Emmy for his work on Super Bowl 50. His job as a Director of Photography and AC1, provided him with great joy and purpose, and allowed him to travel around world.

Hunter was a nice, caring, fun, tough and dedicated young man. He is with his mom Jessica in heaven and is survived by his dad Rob, and grandparents, Bobbie Hoopengarner and Clay and Barbara La Force.



A memorial service will be held sometime in the future when gathering restrictions are lifted