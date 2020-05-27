Jack Charles Hirsh December 7, 2001 – April 11, 2020

Jack Charles Hirsh

December 7, 2001, – April 11, 2020.

SCHS class of 2020.

Jack was quiet, smart, funny, witty, kind, compassionate, generous, and a loyal friend to anyone who needed a friend, including those with challenges of their own. He had a gift for bringing people together.

Jack was a man of few words. When he spoke it was like gold, was typically funny and with quick wit. He spoke and acted with love and honesty.

Jack loved being active and was happiest when working with teammates to break up a pass or defend a goal. Jack was a football and Chargers fanatic.

During his brutal 2 1/2 year cancer battle, Jack remained courageous and thoughtful of others, often expressing his appreciation and rarely complaining. He was our hero.

Jack only lived a short time, but he left an impression on many that will shape the way they live. We loved him immensely and will forever feel the pain of losing him too soon.

Jack is survived by his parents Dwight and Valerie, brother, William, extended family, and his loyal dogs Charger and Otis.

A Celebration of Life to follow.

An Endowment has been established in Jack’s honor:

http://connect.chla.org/site/TR?px=1793162&fr_id=1090&pg=personal