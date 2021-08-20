SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Jacqueline MacVicar

Jacqueline G. MacVicar passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 97. Her daughter Mindy Ziehm, and son Mark Walker, along with their spouses; Don Ziehm and Jackie Walker, were by her side.

Jacqueline is survived by her son and daughter, her grandchildren Joey Delaney and Kelley Walker, and one great grandchild, Owen Delaney.

Jacqueline was born in Muscatine, Iowa on June 10, 1923, the daughter and only child of Walter and Lillie Goetz. After High School, she worked as a secretary at the First Presbyterian Church in Muscatine.



She married Don Walker in Muscatine and soon moved to Southern California. She was active in the PTA and in church in the San Fernando Valley. The marriage did not work out and she moved to San Clemente in 1975. She began attending San Clemente Presbyterian Church and there met Bob MacVicar in 1981. They married in June of that year.

Jacqueline became very active at San Clemente Presbyterian Church, serving as a Circle Bible Study leader, Prayer Chain Coordinator, visited shut-ins, and was a co-moderator of the Deacons.

Her love for her family and friends was only exceeded by her love for her best friend, Jesus Christ.

