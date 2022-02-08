SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

James S. “Jim” Dahl

It is with the deepest regret that the Dahl family announce the passing of Captain Jim S. Dahl, Orange County Fire Authority (Retired) on January 12, 2022, at the age of 78. Jim was a revered husband, father, brother and dear friend to all. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 wonderful years, Alice Louise, two sisters Lori and Karen along with their husbands Bill Rittman and Phil Camfield, his son Jimmy and wife Katie Dahl who live in Oregon, and his daughter Ingrid and her husband Steve Lee, who live in San Clemente. Jim was blessed with many gifts during his life but none more important than his grandchildren: Mathew and fiancée Jeanette Tinsay, Evan, Jacob, Sam, and Rylan, as well as two great grandchildren, Ava and Dallas James.



Born June 26, 1943, on Angel Island in Alameda California, Jim made his way to San Clemente in 1964 where he and Alice would live for the next 58 years. Passionate about the people around him, Jim made “serving” a lifelong commitment. Becoming a volunteer fireman in 1970 and fulltime in 1972, Jim worked his way through the ranks retiring in 2007 as a Captain after 37 years of service. To most, this would have been enough, but to Jim, the military, veterans, and his community were still a large part of his life. He was elected to the San Clemente city council spanning 16 years and was Mayor of the city four times. Noteworthy service Jim enjoyed was serving on the Board of Directors for The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG). Jim enjoyed sailing, fishing, surfing, and playing golf, but his greatest love was the moments spent with his children and grandchildren.

It is challenging to compact a person’s life into a few lines and it’s even more difficult to try to convey that person’s unique sense of being onto the printed page. Jim was unique. He was a patriot, a hero, a servant, a best friend and he earned the respect of everyone who encountered him. Jim will be missed, but never forgotten!

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, March 27th, 1-4pm at

Vista Hermosa Sports Park

987 Avenida Vista Hermosa

San Clemente, CA 92673

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to one of Jim’s favorite charities…

Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area

San Clemente Military Family Outreach

San Clemente Dana Point Animal Shelter.

The family will hold a private service, at sea.

Questions, please contact Katie Dahl 949-374-0342

Related