Jennifer Carr Peterson

Jennifer Carr Peterson, one of the brightest and most beautiful souls on earth, passed away peacefully with her husband, children, and sister by her side on May 28, 2022 at their home in San Clemente, California.

Jen fought a courageous sixteen-month battle with Colon Cancer, fighting through numerous rounds of chemo, surgeries, and countless procedures. She gave everything she could to stay with her family.

Jen, the daughter of Dee S. Carr, Jr. and Judith Ann Hamilton Carr, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 21, 1972. Her older brother Jason greeted her, she was followed by brother Chris and sister Emily. As a child she loved her grandparents and enjoyed traveling with them. From these experiences she developed a passion for visiting scenic and historic locations throughout the world. Jen maintained this love of adventures to the end of her life and appreciated those who shared that passion.

After graduating from Skyline High School in 1990, and then a brief stint at the University of Utah, Jen moved to Logan to attend Utah State University. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and met Bart Peterson at a Greek function.

Married in 1994, Jen and Bart lived in numerous states including California, Arizona, Idaho, Ohio, and Utah. In 2007 the Peterson family moved to San Clemente, California, their forever home. Their children felt support and encouragement in all their endeavors. Through example, Jen exemplified the true meaning of life and love. Jen valued honesty, kindness, and family. She loved the outdoors, being active, and staying in shape. As an avid hiker, the beaches and trails of southern California supplied ample opportunities to visit and admire the beauty of nature, although the mountains in Utah and Idaho always held a special place in her heart.

Jen will be remembered as a determined advocate for her family and friends. She had an incredible bond with her three children, each regarded her as their best friend. She proved to be a role model as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and activist. A powerful force for good, Jen proudly fought for those who society deemed lesser. Relationships were crucial to Jen. Her circle of friends included parents of Gavin’s teammates who shared a love of baseball, high school and college friends and her best friend and travel buddy, Amy.

Jen is survived by her husband Bart Allyn Peterson; daughter Brooke Emily and grandsons Hudson and Theo; daughter Bailey Ryan; and son Gavin Ross; father Dee S. Carr, Jr.; sister Emily Smith (Anton); brothers Jason (Martha) and Christopher (Franciane); nine nieces and seven nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and endless friends who are like family. Jen will be deeply missed by all. She was preceded in death by her mother Judith Hamilton Carr; twin brother and sister Kevin & Kimberly Carr; grandparents Duane and Donna Carr, and Charlie and Edna Hamilton; nephew Andrew Carr.

The family wishes to express gratitude to all of those who stepped up to support Jen during this difficult time. Jen truly appreciated every visit, phone call, and kind gesture she received.

She was an angel on this earth and her family takes comfort knowing she is now in heaven.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 25th at the historic Casino – 140 West Avenida Pico, San Clemente, CA 92672 from 3:00- 6:00 pm PST.

