John Alkema, 75
John Kenneth Alkema, of San Clemente, California, died peacefully at his home on March 29, 2020 after a two‐year fight against pancreatic cancer. John was born in Glendale, California on April 20, 1944 to Richard and Janet Alkema, the middle of three sons. He spent his early life in the Cypress Park area of Los Angeles prior to moving to Monterey Park in the early 1950s. He attended Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra and graduated in 1961. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country in the Vietnam War. Afterward, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves and received an honorable discharge in 1969.
In 1967, John began his firefighting career with the Covina Fire Department. In 1969, he transitioned to the Los Angeles County Fire Department as a firefighter at Station 3 in East Los Angeles. John worked at stations all across the county, most notably Station 16 in Watts, Station 8 in West Hollywood, and Station 30 in Cerritos. He rose through the ranks over his 37‐year career. His final position was Assistant Fire Chief for Division 1, serving the communities of Carson, Gardena, Hawthorne, Lawndale, Lomita, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates and Catalina Island.
A second career as a paralegal began immediately following his retirement from the fire department. For eleven years John was a part time member of the Legal Aid Society of Orange County team providing free legal services to the community.
John’s sense of adventure was not limited to his work life. In his early years, he was captivated by surfing and moved to San Clemente in 1971 to be closer to T‐Street and San Onofre. He traveled extensively through the four major continents by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, and car. His most notable adventures include the Royal Road in Brazil, the ALCAN 5000, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), and the Camino de Santiago de Compostela pilgrimage.
Habitat for Humanity was a perfect blend of service and adventure for John. In his post retirement years he participated in HFH projects locally, nationally, and internationally. Within the organization he served as a group leader in the Global Village Program having either participated in or lead groups in Chile, Mexico, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Boliva, Costa Rica, and most notably the Jimmy Carter build in Vietnam.
John loved to play soccer and was part of a men’s pick up league (FOBD) in Laguna Beach for decades. For 40 years he could be found many a Saturday morning on the San Clemente soccer fields as an AYSO volunteer referee. He was also a dedicated fan of Team USA during the Men’s and Women’s World Cup events.
John is survived by the following: his wife, Linda Verraster and daughter, Gina; his former wife, Cody Chaplin, son, Paul, and daughter, Gretchen; and his younger brother, David, sister‐in‐law Patty, and their daughters, Corinne and Nikki‐Rae. His parents and older brother, Richard, predeceased him.
A memorial gathering will be scheduled later in the year. Donations may be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society.
comments (9)
Although, I didn’t get the chance to see John that often when I did he was so sweet. My fondest memory of him was at John and Linda’s shared birthday party dancing with John and my husband at the same time. We were cracking up so hard. I admire all the time John put into his volunteer work. He lived a full and beautiful life!
We are so sorry for you all. John was such an extraordinary person. He really did it all and lived life to the max. He was a great brother-in-law to Jim and me and a fun uncle for Lindsay and Jillian. We have so many great memories of family gatherings and wonderful trips spent together. He will be greatly missed. Love, Jim and Lynn
It was a great privilege for me to be one of John’s many friends. He had an outgoing personality that everyone was instantly attracted to, and he had a large following. But, when you were with John, you were his best friend.
John and I met at Sunday afternoon pickup soccer games in San Clemente about 20 years ago. John often played goal keeper. He sometimes paid a local high school goal keeper to train him during the week. He did this not because he was competitive, but If he did something, then he wanted to do it well. For most of 10 years, John and I carpooled to Sunday morning games in Laguna Beach. When he was in town, he rarely missed a chance to play.
John preferred not to dwell on the negative side of anything. When we were driving somewhere, and something was bothering either of us, we were allowed about 15 seconds to complain, and then John would change the subject. Usually it was planning another trip. He often used line “We are lucky bastards”, to remind us that we have many good things to be thankful for, and that none of it is of our own doing. Although he was too humble to acknowledge it, John did create his own positive environment.
John introduced me to the world of off road driving and desert camping. He used to arrange trips with several of us off road newbies, and we would usually take his pickup and jeep. If he was concerned that one of us would damage his vehicles, it never showed. He spent a lot of time in the passenger seat, now and then offering a quiet bit of advice, and making sure that everyone had a chance to drive on the roughest parts of the trip. He was happiest when everyone else was enjoying themselves.
I am grateful for the time we spent together. My life is richer for having known John.
John packed many lifetimes into his “dash”…that man knew how to live life to the fullest!! A truly kind and generous soul – gone from this earth too soon, but not without leaving his mark on all those who knew and loved him. My deepest condolences to his family. He is already missed. Rest in peace John.
A giant walked among us motivated by service, love and joy in life – he always made me want to aspire to be a better me – or at least get out more! He never suffered fools and my first introduction to John was him taking to task a less than stellar elected, and I wanted to be in his sphere ever since (though I’m grateful he never got too vexed with me too 😅❤️). We have all lost in his passing, but what joy remains in the memories he created. I’m so sorry Linda for your loss, but thank you for taking such incredible care of John giving us all extra time to laugh, hug and lament fools. Cheers to John Alkema for living and leading the good life – hugs to whole family.
I was lucky enough to work with John for 10 years at Legal Aid and got a chance to see what a great man he was. Always had a smile and wonderful stories to tell. John loved helping our client’s he was our #1 advocate always came in with a smile saying Good Morning to everyone . Everyone knew when John was scheduled to work because he came in with the most yummy muffins made by his wife Linda ( my favorite banana nut) and he knew it always put one aside for me. such a humble loving person. I will miss him dearly and wanted to extend my sympathies to Linda, Gina and the family. The Hotline will always miss you
John was an amazing man and a true character. His work at Legal Aid was something to behold. Every client who called and spoke with John met a man with a keen ear, kind heart, and the ability to deliver advice, no matter how heartbreaking, with an empathy very few people possess. John carried such a sense of service to the community. He considered it his duty to help others and executed it to the fullest extent of his ability.
Some evenings after a hard day on the phones, John would stick around just to listen to stories while telling very few of his own. He reacted to our stories like they were the most important and amazing events. That’s what I will miss most about John, he believed every person mattered and made them feel it. His ability to connect with people and make them feel needed, loved, and important is something I cherished working with him, and will do my best to emulate in his honor.
To Linda, Nikki-Rae, and all his family, John’s warmth, kindest, and humor will be forever missed and fondly remembered.
Mike
A wonderful man, an adventurer, a do-gooder, a mensch!
It was always a pleasure to share shifts with John on the Legal Aid hotline. Sure the muffins were good, but he was just a nice guy and graced with a good and kind perspective. John was a rare one and I am sad to learn of his passing. I hope his family is comforted by his memory.