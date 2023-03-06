John Andrew Massey, Jr.

John Andrew Massey Jr. – Feb. 21, 1934 – Feb. 21, 2023

John Andrew Massey, Jr. passed away peacefully on his 89th Birthday. John was born in a blizzard in his hometown of Swampscott, MA. No vehicles could drive his mother to a hospital, so she was taken on a horse drawn sidewalk plow to give birth to him. John graduated from Cornell University’s School of Engineering in 1956. After two years serving in the Navy, he began his career in New York City, where he met his wife of 61 years, Jenifer “Jiffy” Morgan of Darien, CT.

Their lives took them to Tanzania, East Africa for 6 years where John was employed by USAID and became head of the National Construction Company with 2500 employees.

John and Jiffy traveled to 79 countries over their life together and made their home in San Clemente in 1978. John is survived by his wife Jiffy and their three children, Hilary Billings, Brown University 1985, now running her own consulting firm in San Francisco, John Andrew Massey III, SCHS 1984, USC 1988, now Vice President of Northern Trust Bank in CT & NY and Justin Massey, SCHS 1988, Brown University 1993, Oregon Law School, now an environmental lawyer and on the City Council of Hermosa Beach. John and Jiffy also have eight grandchildren ages 27 to 7 years old who they have taken on several trips around the world.

John is deeply loved by his family and will always be remembered for his kindness gentleness and his dignity. He was a true gentleman. He counted his blessings every day for his good fortune to live a life filled with adventure and love.