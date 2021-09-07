SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
April 12th 1933 – August 26th 2021
John Pito lived a long and beautiful life and passed in peace. He was the beloved husband to Penelope Teresa Pito, father to Stefani Crofoot and Ann Coldesina, son of the late John Senior and Rose Pito and brother to the late Maryanne Maslow. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana, residing in San Clemente the last 50 years of his life. John and Penelope worked together for 27 years at the print shop they owned and ran together, Concord Graphics, in downtown San Clemente. A Celebration of Life will be on Sept the 9th from 1PM – 7PM and hosted at the Pito Family Residence, 17 West Avenida San Gabriel. He is forever loved and forever in our hearts.
