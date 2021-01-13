SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

John Robert Adams passed away on December 22, 2020 after a long illness. His family was by his side to say goodbye during the last days of his life.

The son of Jess and Mildred Adams, John was born on July 7, 1930 in Long Beach, CA. A 1948 graduate of Excelsior High School, he enlisted in the US Navy in 1952, where he served as a machinist on the USS Midway. After serving his country, he graduated from Long Beach State University in 1957 and began a long career as a stockbroker. John married his beloved wife, Yvonne in 1958, started a family, and moved to San Clemente, CA in 1967. In 1999, John and Yvonne retired to Summerlin, NV, just outside of Las Vegas.

He was deeply involved in his children’s sports and activities, especially baseball. In the late 1960s, he helped establish the Del Obispo Boys Baseball League in Dana Point, CA and later gave his time and experience to run the varsity summer league baseball team for San Clemente HS in the 1980s. He was also a big fan of the California Angels.

He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Yvonne Adams; his son Rusty, daughter-in-law Marci and granddaughters Katie and Juliet; his daughter, Kelley; and youngest son, John, and daughter-in-law Lisa; as well as his close companion, Mango, the family dog. One of six children, he joins his two sisters, Eva and Evelyn, and two brothers, Ralph and Harold, in the heavens above. His oldest brother, Bill, is still with us at the age of 100.

John was a great husband, father, uncle, coach, and friend. A giving man with a huge heart, he was loved by all who knew him. The family was very lucky to have him. Rest in peace John, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Johnny and Coach. You will be missed.

Related