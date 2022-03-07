SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

John Rodee Simonich passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 4th, 2022 at the age of 75.

John is survived by his wife Patricia (Crispi) of 52 years, his daughter Erin Emory (son-in-law Wally and granddaughter Abby age 11) and his son Mark Simonich (daughter-in-law Allison and grandson on the way July 2022).

John was born in Hanford, CA on January 17th, 1947. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1965 and went on to graduate from the University of California Santa Barbara in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts in History.

John had a very successful career in the hotel industry for 40+ years with Intercontinental Hotels. He retired in 2011 as the Regional Director of Operations. John had a very significant influence on many of his colleagues within the hotel industry in regards to their careers to this day.

John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, traveling, family gatherings and his Jack Russell Terriers Zoe and Bella. He loved the simple pleasures in life. John was very much loved and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who know him.

Full Obituary – https://beyondthedash.com/obituary/john-simonich-1084534019

