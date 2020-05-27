Joe Moros teaches his San Clemente High School tolerance class with an animated approach and doesn’t allow anyone to sit quietly. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Joseph Moros, 71, died in his retirement condo by the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on May 16th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Narisa Moros, his daughters Amanda Leiva (Alan), and Mackenzie Berg (Robert), and his grandson, Lion Joseph Leiva.

Joe was a Vietnam Veteran and served as a Radio Operator for the Marines during the Vietnam War from 1967-1971. Joe was honorably discharged from the Marines with eight commendations and the Presidential Unit Citation for bravery in combat action in the Tet Offensive in 1968.

Joe was a long-time resident of San Clemente, and taught for the Capistrano Unified School District for 18 years, primarily at San Clemente High School. Joe taught English, Speech/Debate, and started the AVID and Tolerance Programs at SCHS. Joe also taught at Saddleback, Mira Costa College, and Eastern Asia University. Joe was known as an innovative, passionate, dedicated teacher, who loved all of his students.

Joe was a fighter for justice, peace, and equality. He had a larger-than-life personality, was a true leader, and a beacon for positive change.

Joe loved his wife dearly, loved being a father to his two daughters, and loved being a new Granddad to his Grandson.