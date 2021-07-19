SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Juliette Lynn Fluchere Taylor

April 20, 1982 – March 26, 2021

On March 26, 2021, we lost Juliette. Words fail to capture how devastating the loss is to our 3 children, our parents, our friends, the thousands of others whose lives she touched, and myself, blessed to be her husband for the past 18 years.

The person she was exceeded most adjectives. She was defined by her passion and love. An absolute lioness. Beautiful, strong, proud, confident. To know her was to love her. Her smile and sweet laugh always lit up a room.

First and foremost, she loved our three children, and easily placed their needs above anything else she had accomplished in life. She loved them unconditionally and with her entire soul. Each of them a beautiful reflection of some of her amazing strengths. Through them she lives on and will carry them each to greatness.

In the public eye, the world knew her as the fitness goddess. She put in so much work to chase the physique of her dreams. Over a decade of pushing her body to its limits, working out for hours every day, and loving every minute of it. It earned her the ability to finally do the things she dreamed of doing. Seeing more of the world, meeting people like her that also shared a passion for food and working out, and putting smiles on so many faces.

We take comfort in knowing how strong her faith was. She is now at peace and in the Lord’s loving care.

Many people have asked how to contribute in her memory. We have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the Celebration of Her Life service expenses as well as other miscellaneous fees related to her unexpected passing. Any remaining funds will be dedicated towards Logan, Ally and Suzannah’s education.

We will Celebrate Juliette’s life on July 24 at 1:00PM

at San Clemente Presbyterian Church,

119 Ave. de la Estrella, San Clemente, CA. 92672

Reception in the Church Fellowship Hall and patio to follow.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/juliette-fluchere-taylor-memorial?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0Ig56VLpVqniGVmQePsLNGNHzkvlNAEyx15-eT1msqnGa4fCVLHZBx0b8

Related