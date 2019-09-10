Obituary: Karen Elizabeth Young

KAREN ELIZABETH YOUNG

September 4, 1954 – September 7, 2019

Karen Elizabeth Young died of cancer three days after her 65th birthday, well-loved and too young.

It seemed like it couldn’t be possible—she’d always been a survivor. Against all odds, she survived a brain tumor in her 30s, and breast cancer many years later. But in March of this year, she knew something was wrong, and learned that this time she wouldn’t be able to kick it. She took the news with bravery and grace, and until only a week ago, was travelling, dining out and laughing with friends.

Karen leaves her beloved husband, John, three children, Melanie Austin (Pat), Jason Bellis (Lee-Ann) and Brett Young (Kiersten), and three grandchildren, Zachary, Alexandria and Julianna. She leaves her mother, Joan Mitchell, father, John Flowers (Carol), brother, John Mitchell (Lisa), sisters Catherine Gordon (James) and Lesley Mirza (Faisal), brother-in-law Greg Young (Mary), and eight nieces and nephews. She also leaves her lifelong friend, Jacqueline Cushing Dill and a great group of friends across the United States and Canada.

Loving wife, mother and daughter, adoring grandmother and dear sister, she was kind, fearless, and beautiful. We loved her for her mischievous sense of humor, her independence, her fierce loyalty and her hilarious irreverence. Family came from east, west and north to be with her in her last days. Friends generously provided accommodation, food and transportation. We’re grateful, for Karen’s sake and for ours, that she went quickly and peacefully. We will miss her terribly.