Obituary: Lawrence Joseph Malone, M.D.

Lawrence Joseph Malone, M.D.

June 13, 1930 – November 1, 2019

Lawrence Joseph Malone was born on June 13, 1930, in Boston and died peacefully on November 1, 2019, in San Clemente. Lawrence lived in Aliso Viejo until moving to San Clemente in 2018. Lawrence completed his undergraduate degree and medical degree from Tufts University. Lawrence served in the United States Navy as a ship’s doctor in the Medical Corps. Lawrence began his practice of medicine in Boston, where he was an instructor at Harvard Medical School and on staff at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Massachusetts General Hospital. He later moved to California and continued his practice of medicine until the age of 78, serving in underserved and rural communities for many years before his retirement.

Lawrence will fondly be remembered for his love of the beauty of nature, love of all animals especially his Shih Tzu’s Chloe and Allegra, watching his grandsons’ Little League baseball games, and spending time with his family, friends and neighbors. Most of all, Lawrence will be remembered for his dedication to his patients and his love for his country

Lawrence is survived by his children, Jennifer, Jarrett, and Colin. He is also survived by his three grandsons, John, Matthew and Andrew.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Ronny and Maria Cruz as well as Mercy Figuera-Ang, for their unwavering attentiveness and loving care.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at El Toro Memorial Park.

