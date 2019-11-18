Obituary: Leila Elaine Case

Leila Elaine Case, at age 84, passed away peacefully on October 31st, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Leila is survived by her two son; Bob Anderson and Stan Anderson (Stan passed away on August 3rd, 2018) and one daughter, Suzanne Horn and husband Dave, as well as her two grandchildren, Dillon and Sabrina. Leila was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 19, 1935, and later resided in South Orange County for a majority of her life. Leila was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years in the Newport-Mesa School District. She loved to travel, socialize with friends, sing in her church’s choir and spend time with her family. She will forever be in our hearts.

Service is scheduled for Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at San Clemente Presbyterian Church, 119 Avenida De La Estrella, San Clemente., CA. Please RSVP via email if you plan to attend to dah308@aol.com.

Related