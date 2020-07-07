Obituary: Leo Edwin Galcher

Leo Edwin Galcher

June 15, 1933 – July 2, 2020

Leo Edwin Galcher, son of Leo and Estelle Galcher, was born in Paterson, New Jersey. He attended Trenton Catholic High School, and went on to earn a Bachelor degree from Mount Saint Mary’s College, Emmitsburg Md., and two Masters degrees from Rutgers University. He is survived by his wife Margaret (Culverhouse), brother Larry Galcher, sons William (Celia), L. Eric (Sue), and grandchild Elliot W. Galcher. After teaching high school in Neptune, NJ, Leo worked at the New Jersey Education Association. He retired in 1991 and moved to California for the sunshine, earthquakes and fires. He was active in the Electric Vehicle Association for many years. An avid traveler, he visited every continent except Antarctica. He enjoyed tennis at the Rancho San Clemente Club where he was a member for 20 years. A celebration of life will be held after COVID-19.