Obituary: Leonard L. “Johnny” Johnson

On Friday, August 27, 2021, Leonard L. “Johnny” Johnson, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away at age 92.

He was born on August 18, 1929, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Len and Roberta Johnson. He married his sweetheart, Cherie Thompson, out of high school, and together they raised three children. While the kids were growing, he took them camping and water skiing on the weekends. It was great fun for all.

He was a car guy who restored many cars, the kids often helping with the restoration. He took them to many car meets, including black powder meets to such places as Friendship, Indiana. Johnny also took great pride in growing beautiful roses. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, and connoisseur of cowboy shows.

Cherie helped him get a job as a field tech for Byron Jackson. He learned the pump business inside and out. He traveled the world and retired at age 75 with the title of Worldwide Sales Manager.

He will be missed greatly.

