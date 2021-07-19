SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Leonardo Corpuz Bareng

April 26, 1955 – June 27, 2021



Leonardo (Leo) Bareng, born to Alejandro and Chrisanta Bareng in Jones, Isabella, Philippines, on April 26,1955. Leo died at Kaiser Hospital in Anaheim, CA on the Lord’s Day, Sunday morning, June 27, 2021. He died of acute respiratory distress syndrome. He is loved and missed by his wife of 46 years, Josephine “Bee”, children, Kris (1976), AnnaLiza (1979), Ryan (1980), Nico (1982), and 13 grandchildren, Janelle, Gabriel, Erianna, Jagger, Gunner, Ryder, Jacelle, Kailea, Noah, Kyler, Lily, Tiger, and Emma, and chihuahua, Precious. He would frequently say, “If I knew grandchildren were this much fun I would have had them first.”

Leo migrated to Hawaii in the early 70s, attended Roosevelt High where he learned English. After graduation, the Bareng’s moved to Kailua. Leo worked at a gas station off the Pali highway and at the Dole plantation on the North Shore. At 19, he met the love of his life (Bee), and they were married in 1975. They moved to the mainland to fulfill the “American dream” buying their first house next to the Dodger stadium for $15,000. In 1977 he landed a job with Southern California Edison and was transferred in 1980 to the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) in San Clemente where he retired in 2013.

In 1986, Leo bought a house in San Clemente for $134,000 and took the family on road trips across the United States and Canada while the kids were young. Leo’s hard work and resourcefulness provided quality education for all four children.

Leo gave his life to Jesus Christ in March 1986 and served at numerous churches in Orange County and organizations such as Promise Keepers and Marked Men for Christ (MMFC). Through the COVID-19 lockdown, he met with his MMFC brothers every Saturday morning on Zoom for discipleship and accountability.

Leo’s love language was “Acts of Service.” After retirement, he and Bee traveled thousands of miles over the past 14 years to babysit and do house projects at their children’s houses. Sometimes randomly mowing Janette’s lawn while Ryan was deployed. His greatest passion of all was to spread the gospel and make disciples of Jesus Christ; his main ministry was to his loved ones. The last bible verse he recommended while on earth was to his first granddaughter, Janelle:

“And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” – ‭‭Colossians‬ ‭3:17‬

Leo will surely be missed by everyone that had the privilege of knowing him. He was loved by all.

